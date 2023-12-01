Old Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnets and New “Wish” Mini-Poster Available for a Limited Time

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders who missed the chance to pick up two previously released magnets will soon have an opportunity to pick them up, as well as a new Wish-inspired poster.
What’s Happening:
- From December 6th-19th, 2023, Passholders will have the opportunity to pick up previously released magnets.
- Stop by Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures at Disney’s Animal Kingdom any time between park open and park close to retrieve the following Annual Passholder-exclusive magnets:
- Figment
- Oswald
- Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and a government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.
- There is a limit of one of each magnets per Passholder, which are available while supplies last.
- Passholders can also visit the Creations Shop at EPCOT from December 6th-19th to pick up this complimentary souvenir.
- The whimsical poster features Asha from the new Disney film, Wish—now playing exclusively in theaters.
- Asha is a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.
- Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass, as well as a government-issued photo ID, to receive the mini-poster.
- The Wish mini-poster is available while supplies last, limited to one per Passholder.
