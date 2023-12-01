Old Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnets and New “Wish” Mini-Poster Available for a Limited Time

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders who missed the chance to pick up two previously released magnets will soon have an opportunity to pick them up, as well as a new Wish-inspired poster.

What’s Happening:

From December 6th-19th, 2023, Passholders will have the opportunity to pick up previously released magnets.

Stop by Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Figment Oswald

Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass and a government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.

There is a limit of one of each magnets per Passholder, which are available while supplies last.

Passholders can also visit the Creations Shop at EPCOT

The whimsical poster features Asha from the new Disney film, Wish —now playing exclusively in theaters.

Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass, as well as a government-issued photo ID, to receive the mini-poster.

The Wish mini-poster is available while supplies last, limited to one per Passholder.