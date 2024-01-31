The Cast of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Visit Walt Disney World as Final Episode Debuts on Disney+

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians recently paid a visit to Walt Disney World to check out the limited-time exhibit on the show at Walt Disney Presents in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- As the Disney Parks Blog shared, the cast of the show – Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover) – heard about the themed activation in Walt Disney Presents and had to check it out.
- But like their expansive journey in the show, their visit didn’t just stop there as they explored more of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT, visiting attractions and locations such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, The Animation Experience and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.
- We recently took an in-depth look at the Percy Jackon and the Olympians exhibit at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – which you can view here.
- The experience includes a gallery of screen-used props and costumes from the series, plus a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show.
- The final episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has debuted, so after you watch it, be sure to check out Bill’s recap and review.
- For even more, be sure to check out this week’s installment of the “From Page to Screen” series looking at how this episode was adapted from the book series.
