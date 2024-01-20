Photos: Cirque du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life” Hosts Fitness Class for Disney Springs Wellness Month

As part of Disney Springs Wellness Month, Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life hosted a special fitness class today with industry professionals and performers from the show.

The class took place in Waterview Park, located at The Landing between The Boathouse and Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar. Led by Drawn to Life artists and coaches, the special session had attendees participating in stretches, yoga poses and body weight exercises.

After the class, some of the Drawn to Life cast and crew posed for photos with attendees.

As part of #DisneySprings Wellness Month, @Cirque is hosting a special fitness class today with industry professionals. pic.twitter.com/2kMT3vMGYw — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 20, 2024

Guests learned a 5-day workout plan created by these industry professionals that focuses on different muscle groups each day. Upon leaving, they were handed a pamphlet with the information to use at home.

About Drawn to Life:

The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show shares joy as it celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, brilliant choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.

Guests can experience Drawn to Life Wednesdays through Sundays at Disney Springs

Wednesdays through Sundays at Tickets are available