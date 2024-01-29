Photos: Spirited Construction Walls Surround The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland

Construction walls are up around The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland as the attraction’s grounds begin to expand with a spirited metamorphosis. The attraction closed last week for a lengthy refurbishment that will see the story and lore expanded with a revamped outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming, as well as a new retail shop adjacent to the attraction’s exit.

Disney threw Haunted Mansion fans a bone by including the beloved changing portraits on the construction walls, and yes, they change just like they do in the attraction!

Various quotes from the Ghost Host can also be found along the construction walls, in addition to some of the tombstones from the queue.

Enhancements will also be made to the plaza adjacent to Tiana’s Palace. This area is one that holds a lot of memories and history, and a new, elegant park-like setting will be a place to relax and enjoy the ambiance and live entertainment under the shade of new and historic trees.

Alongside The Haunted Mansion’s refurbishment, the New Orleans Square Disneyland Railroad Station is also closed (the train simply passes through).

Work is finally taking place on the train depot behind the station, which has been covered in scaffolding since a small fire occurred in December 2022.

More details on The Haunted Mansion’s final arrangements will be shared in the coming months.