Photos: Holiday Gingerbread House Now Open at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

The holiday season is here at Walt Disney World and we noticed last night that the Gingerbread House at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort is now open and spreading holiday cheer.

One of Walt Disney World’s oldest holiday traditions, guests visiting the Grand Floridian Resort wil find a massive Gingerbread house in the back of the lobby.

All across this house, you’ll find white chocolate candy canes, edible snowflakes, sugar poinsettias, and over 10,000 pieces of gingerbread. Not to mention the 85 lb. chocolate Santa, nutcrackers, toy soldiers, and snowmen that are all hand-painted by the Grand Floridian Bakery team led by Pastry Chef de Cuisine Kristine Farmer. The 500 hours spent baking gingerbread and 480 hours spent decorating are well worth it.

Guests should also be on the lookout for the 24 hidden Mickeys found throughout the entire display.

Guests can visit the house to pick up some tasty holiday treats, such as: Freshly baked, homemade items, such as Gingerbread Mickeys and Shingles, Stollen Bread, Brownie Christmas Tree, and Gingersnap Cookies House-made Gingerbread Ornaments and Gingerbread Houses Assorted Gingerbread Cookie Bags, Marshmallow Pops, and Milk Chocolate Pecan Fudge Grand Floridian Combo Box featuring assorted fan favorite treats, including the cookies n’ cream Christmas Tree, exclusive to this box Plant-based, no sugar added, and gluten-friendly options



You can see the Grand Floridian’s Gingerbread House for yourself now through January 1.

