Photos: New Food Truck Available for Guests at Disney’s BoardWalk

Guests visiting Disney’s BoardWalk in Walt Disney World can currently enjoy a new food truck parked just outside Jellyrolls for lunch. We stopped by today to check it out.

When heading out of Disney’s BoardWalk Resort onto the BoardWalk itself, guests will find this sign pointing them in the direction of the new food truck.

Despite the sign’s pluralization, there was only one food truck available today.

The new truck is called App’s Food Truck, which can be found on instagram here

App’s serves up Colombian cuisine like empanadas and arepas, as well as more typical fare like burgers and chicken tenders.

Today, App’s will be open for lunch only, from 11 am to 4 pm.

The new food truck is now available at Disney’s BoardWalk because of the closure of Big River Grille

Big River Grille closed permanently yesterday (January 21, 2024) and the location now sits vacant with all marketing removed.