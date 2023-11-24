Photos: Santa Returns to the Odyssey Pavilion for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Santa Claus has come to town, or more specifically, EPCOT! For the second year, guests can meet Jolly Old Saint Nick himself in the beautiful setting of EPCOT’s Odyssey Pavilion.

The windows are covered with a festive design for the season, differing from last year’s design.

Along with the Santa meet & greet, you’ll also find the Holiday Hearth Desserts food kiosk. For a look at the Holiday Hearth Desserts menu, check out the Foodie Guide to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

Santa has received updated decor for his meet & greet from last year as well, taking on a bit more of a stylized approach compared to last year.

This backdrop even comes alive with some projection effects.

After guests meet with Santa, they’re given this delightful photo frame inspired by Season 2 of The Santa Clauses, which is now streaming on Disney+.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays!

