Photos: Soarin’ Over California Now Taking Flight at EPCOT

Soarin’ Over California has returned to EPCOT for the first time since 2016, as the park kicks off its celebration of Disney100.

The “Around the World” portion of the attraction’s marquee has been replaced with “Now Taking Flight.” Additionally, a Disney100 emblem featuring a Spaceship Earth-esque design has been placed on the marquee.

The return of Soarin’ Over California to EPCOT was announced during Destination D23 earlier this month. No end date was given for the run of the classic attraction, just that it will be a “limited time.” As you can see, a lot of Disney fans came out this morning to experience the classic attraction.

No changes have been made to the queue experience.

Here’s some photos of the beloved Soarin’ Over California.

Soarin’ Over California was replaced by Soarin’ Around the World back in June of 2016. The classic version of the attraction has temporarily returned to Disney California Adventure a number of times, but this marks the first time it has returned to EPCOT.

shopDisney Disney100 coverage is presented by