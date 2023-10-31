Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Update at the Magic Kingdom

We decided to dig a little deeper during our visit to Magic Kingdom today and check out the ongoing construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Frontierland.

Since our most recent update in September, not a whole lot has changed in terms of the visuals of the attraction itself.

Much of the structure remains covered by scaffolding.

There does appear to be a couple of artificial trees added by the “Tiana’s Foods” water tower.

A crane can also be seen in the distance beyond one of the stations for the Walt Disney World

The most noticeable change though is some colorful new art seen around parts of the attractions queue.

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Additionally, it was announced that talented voices from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

We learned a lot more details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from a media event in New Orleans, including details on the attraction’s music, animatronic characters, and more. Check out our full post Imagineers working on the attraction

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland Walt Disney World