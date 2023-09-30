Photos: “Toy Story Funday Football” Photo-Op Pops Up at the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort is promoting Toy Story Funday Football, a first-of-its-kind NFL game presentation where real-time action between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will be experienced in Pixar’s iconic Toy Story Universe.

A fun photo-op advertising Toy Story Funday Football can be found in the tram unloading area between the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures at the Disneyland Resort.

The photo-op features Woody, Buzz and a Little Green Man alongside some football imagery, including a Pixar ball colored football.

Fans of all ages will immerse themselves in a fully-animated offering on Sunday morning, October 1st, at 9:30 a.m. ET, on Disney+, ESPN+ and on mobile with NFL+ when the action of Wembley Stadium in London, one of the world’s premier sports stadiums and the host of NFL International Series game, is recreated simultaneously in Andy’s room, one of the movie’s most recognizable settings.

Learn more about Toy Story Funday Football here.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now