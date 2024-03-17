Photos: Typhoon Lagoon Reopens for the 2024 Season at Walt Disney World

That iconic “whoosh” sound and low rumble that proceeds screaming swimmers has returned as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon has reopened at the Walt Disney World Resort. Let’s take a walk around Typhoon Lagoon on its first operating day of the 2024 season.

All of Typhoon Lagoon’s popular attractions have reopened with the park, including Crush ‘n’ Gusher and the park’s newest slide, Miss Adventure Falls.

Let’s take a look at some of the current food offerings at various locations throughout the park.

The two Disney water parks are some of the only spots on Disney property that you can get Dippin’ Dots!

Now, let’s walk around the park and take in the beautiful landscaping of Typhoon Lagoon.

Everything seems to have gotten a fresh coat of paint, as this sign looks particularly crisp.

Stitch was meeting with guests near Typhoon Lagoon’s massive wave pool.

Here’s a look at some of the newest Typhoon Lagoon merchandise available at the park’s main gift shop, Singapore Sal’s.

With the reopening of Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach is now closed for refurbishment, which will likely last until November this year.

As we head out of Typhoon Lagoon, here’s a look at the current ticket prices.

Typhoon Lagoon hosts private surfing programs and experiences, and last year, we got to check out the 14th annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.