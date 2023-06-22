Photos / Video: Typhoon Lagoon Hosts 14th Annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

This morning, Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line teamed up to invite more than 650 kids from six Florida nonprofits to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park for the 14th annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

This was the largest swim lesson site in all of Florida. Special guest and 2004 Olympic silver medalist, Maritza Correia McClendon, will help kick off the event, promote safe water practices and inspire participants to dream big. She posed for a picture alongside Mickey Mouse and the Walt Disney World Ambassadors.

Hundreds of kids from all around Central Florida arrived at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon hours before the park opened and were treated to swim lessons, and a chance to meet not only Maritza McClendon, but also Mickey Mouse and Stitch.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is an annual event held at various locations worldwide, designed to build awareness and empower children with the skills and knowledge they need to swim safely – a big priority at Walt Disney World.

More Typhoon Lagoon Fun:

Disney’s H2O Glow After Hours event at Typhoon Lagoon features vibrant decor, a groovy DJ dance floor with Disney characters, and thrilling water attractions under the stars.

The nighttime event runs through September 2nd and allows families to enjoy a luminous tropical oasis three hours after the water park closes to day guests. The party kicks off at 8 p.m. and runs to 11 p.m., with gates opening as early as 6 p.m.

Disney’s H2O Glow After Hours is a limited-capacity and separately ticketed event that does not require an additional day’s water park ticket or Disney Park Pass reservation. Tickets for the glowing after hours party can be purchased on the official Walt Disney World website

Check out our photo report