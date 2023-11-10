Photos: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2023 Event Guide and Merchandise

Tonight marks the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party for the year at the Magic Kingdom! We’ll be on sight all evening bringing you all of the festivities. First off, let’s take a look at this year’s event guide and some event exclusive merchandise.

Let’s begin with a look at the event guide for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!

Some of the specialty food and beverage items are listed. You can see them all in the previously released Foodie Guide

Special holiday overlays just for the party are in place at the Mad Tea Party Tomorrowland Speedway Space Mountain

Complimentary festive cookies and drinks are also available throughout the park.

Plenty of party-exclusive entertainment is available, and you can check out the line-up and showtimes here

Guests can pick up a complimentary holiday ornament on Market Street until 8:00 p.m – which is also featuring some fun character appearances and a DJ this year.

A small collection of party-exclusive merchandise is available at the Emporium and Star Traders.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!