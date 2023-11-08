Showtimes, Attractions and More Released for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party kicks off the holiday season at Walt Disney World tomorrow night and now guests can see exactly when they’ll enjoy festive entertainment and where they can get their holiday treats.

Here is the schedule for the various shows and entertainment: Minnies Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show – 10:00PM Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade – 8:30PM, 11:00PM – Begins in Frontierland Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration – 7:40PM, 9:25PM, 10:35PM, 11:55PM – Cinderella Castle Stage Frozen Holiday Surprise – 8:15PM – Cinderella Castle Stage Reindeer Wranglers – 7:15PM, 8:05PM, 9:30PM, 11:40PM – Frontierland Tinsel Club – intermittently 7:00PM-12:00AM – Rockettower plaza stage, Tomorrowland Disney Junior Jingle Jam – 7:00 PM-12:00AM – Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe

Guests can also enjoy complimentary cookies and hot cocoa throughout the evening at designated locations around the park.

Here are the treat locations for the party: Columbia Harbour House in Liberty Square Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe in Tomorrowland The Lunching Pad in Tomorrowland Pinocchio Tortuga Tavern in Adventureland

And finally, guests can enjoy a number of attractions with a holiday twist: Jungle Cruise Mad Tea Party Monsters Inc Laugh Floor Space Mountain Tomorrowland Speedway

Additionally guests will have the opportunity to request virtual queue for Tron Lightcycle/Run beginning at 6p for party guests.

The attraction will only be accessible through the virtual access.

Ticket prices range from $159-$199 per person.

The event dates are as follows: November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30 December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

