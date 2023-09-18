Photos / Video: Chip & Dale Move to Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom Wearing New Futuristic Costumes

Chip and Dale are looking to the future, as they have made their way to Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom, complete with futuristic new costumes.

The mischievous duo used to meet guests in Storybook Circus, but have now made their way to Tomorrowland. Here, they replace the Buzz Lightyear meet & greet, which appears to be no more. They don new costumes, with an appropriately futuristic flair. Note the antennae-like hat that they both wear, on opposite ears from each other.

These costumes reportedly were used briefly in 2016, but this marks their first full-time appearance in the park.

Take a look at the chipmunks in action in the short video below:

