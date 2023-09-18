Portions of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Close Due to Bear Sighting

Parts of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom were closed earlier today due to sightings of a bear in the park, with Florida Fish and Wildlife on scene to assist.
What’s Happening:
- Parts of the Magic Kingdom were closed earlier today as officials say a bear was spotted in a tree on the west side of the park.
- As such, numerous attractions at the park were closed earlier, as shown in the MyDisneyExperience app, keeping much of Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square shuttered. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Country Bear Jamboree, Hall of Presidents, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Liberty Square Riverboat, Magic Carpets of Aladdin, Pirate's Adventure, Pirates of the Caribbean, Swiss Family Treehouse, Tom Sawyer Island, and the Walt Disney World Railroad closed so Walt Disney World could work with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to find and capture the bear, before reopening a bit later.
- Fans took to social media, making lots of jokes with a number of them referencing that the bear appeared at the park to catch one last performance of the Country Bear Jamboree in Frontierland before the show changes, as was announced at the recent Destination D23 event.
- Walt Disney World made a statement after the news spread far and wide, saying: “We are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park. As shared by the FWC, staff are on site and working on capturing and relocating the bear.”
- The FWC said: “The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is aware of a black bear reported in a tree on Walt Disney World property at the Magic Kingdom. Biologists with the FWC’s Bear Management Program, as well as FWC Law Enforcement officers, are on scene. In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear. During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter. This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food. The FWC reminds people that if you see a bear, to give it space and never approach or feed it. To learn more about bears and how to avoid conflicts with them, visit MyFWC.com/Bear or BearWise.org.”
