Pepperoni Pizza Spring Rolls Once Again Available at the Magic Kingdom as of September 16th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

One of the most popular snacks at the Magic Kingdom are the spring rolls available at the entrance to Adventureland. The fan-favorite Pepperoni Pizza Spring Rolls are set to return tomorrow, September 16th.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Eats Instagram page shared that the Pepperoni Pizza Spring Rolls are back at the Magic Kingdom.
  • Starting tomorrow, September 16th, this returning favorite will once again join the Cheeseburger Spring Roll to create the dynamic duo of spring rolls at the Adventureland Spring Roll Cart.
  • Get them separately or as a combo for the perfect spring roll snack!

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning