Pepperoni Pizza Spring Rolls Once Again Available at the Magic Kingdom as of September 16th

One of the most popular snacks at the Magic Kingdom are the spring rolls available at the entrance to Adventureland. The fan-favorite Pepperoni Pizza Spring Rolls are set to return tomorrow, September 16th.

What’s Happening:

Starting tomorrow, September 16th, this returning favorite will once again join the Cheeseburger Spring Roll to create the dynamic duo of spring rolls at the Adventureland Spring Roll Cart.

Get them separately or as a combo for the perfect spring roll snack!

