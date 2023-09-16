Pepperoni Pizza Spring Rolls Once Again Available at the Magic Kingdom as of September 16th

One of the most popular snacks at the Magic Kingdom are the spring rolls available at the entrance to Adventureland. The fan-favorite Pepperoni Pizza Spring Rolls are set to return tomorrow, September 16th.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram page shared that the Pepperoni Pizza Spring Rolls are back at the Magic Kingdom.
- Starting tomorrow, September 16th, this returning favorite will once again join the Cheeseburger Spring Roll to create the dynamic duo of spring rolls at the Adventureland Spring Roll Cart.
- Get them separately or as a combo for the perfect spring roll snack!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Guests at the Magic Kingdom can now meet with Mirabel from Encanto in celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.
- As the latest season of Dancing with the Stars approaches, a special nightly event will be taking place to celebrate at Disney Springs.
- As EPCOT comes to the close of its massive transformation, the park will be celebrating with a fabulous new line of merchandise, arriving soon at Walt Disney World’s second theme park.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com