“Dancing With The Stars” Themed Party Show Now Taking Place at Disney Springs

As the latest season of Dancing with the Stars approaches, a special nightly event will be taking place to celebrate at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Do you have dancing shoes waiting to be put to good use? We’re thrilled to announce a Dancing with the Stars event coming to the Orange Garage Stage at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs September 15 to October 2, with 30-minute shows from 6-10 p.m. nightly.

event coming to the Orange Garage Stage at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs September 15 to October 2, with 30-minute shows from 6-10 p.m. nightly. Leading the charge will be a fantastic DJ setting the mood and a team of professional dancers, who won’t just be showcasing their incredible talent, but also guiding and teaching some killer dance moves. By the end of the night, you’ll be impressing your friends and family with your newly acquired dance moves.

Close to the stage, a custom photo op area has been set up. WhetherGuests are nailing a dance pose or just want a memento with friends and family, the dedicated photo spot is the perfect place to capture those magical moments.

Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC

returns to The season will simulcast LIVE on Disney+ Hulu

The celebrities and professional dancers this season are as follows (in alphabetical order): Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson Marvel Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy TV and film star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold From The Bachelor ette , Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev From Vanderpump Rules , Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki From The Brady Bunch , actor Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.