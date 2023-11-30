Photos: Construction on World Celebration at EPCOT Wraps Up as December 5th Opening Day Approaches

We are less than one week away from the long awaited opening of World Celebration at EPCOT, so we decided to hop aboard the Walt Disney World Monorail to take a look at the area before it opens.

The grand reimagining of the center of EPCOT will be one step closer to completion with the opening of the World Celebration gardens and Dreamers Point on Tuesday, December 5th.

From the Monorail, you can just about make out the Dreamers Point statue of Walt Disney behind Spaceship Earth. Take a closer look at the statue in our previous post.

World Celebration will offer a beautiful hub divided into several different gardens, with a central planter based on the five-ring EPCOT logo. Filled with ample seating and shade, you’ll be invited to connect with one another and the nature around you in this lush new area. Each of these gardens will have their own identities, and they’ll change along with the festivals throughout the year.

Nearby, construction continues on CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, which is currently planned to open later in December. The latter will offer a place to meet Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.