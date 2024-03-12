Prices Revealed for 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Reservations are now open for 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. According to the My Disney Experience app, the prices have now been revealed for this restaurant ahead of its reopening on April 10, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- 1900 Park Fare will be reopening on April 10, and the prices for the beautiful restaurant have been released.
Breakfast:
- $54 per adult, plus tax and gratuity
- $34 per child, plus tax and gratuity
Dinner:
- $66 per adult, plus tax and gratuity
- $41 per child, plus tax and gratuity
- This is a price increase since breakfast was previously $45 for adults and $29 for kids.
- Once 1900 Park Fare reopens, there will be new characters as well as a new themed menu.
- You can check out the new menu here.
