Prices Revealed for 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Reservations are now open for 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. According to the My Disney Experience app, the prices have now been revealed for this restaurant ahead of its reopening on April 10, 2024.

1900 Park Fare will be reopening on April 10, and the prices for the beautiful restaurant have been released.

Breakfast:

$54 per adult, plus tax and gratuity

$34 per child, plus tax and gratuity

Dinner:

$66 per adult, plus tax and gratuity

$41 per child, plus tax and gratuity

This is a price increase since breakfast was previously $45 for adults and $29 for kids.

Once 1900 Park Fare reopens, there will be new characters as well as a new themed menu.

You can check out the new menu here

