Reimagined Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Opening Summer 2024

The reimagined Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness will become the newest Disney Vacation Club Resort at Walt Disney World when they debut in the summer of 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Introducing the thoughtfully reimagined The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – the newest Disney Vacation Club Resort projected to open Summer 2024.
- Nestled in the heart of the magic at Walt Disney World, in the middle of nature, this new home is a place for you to grow even more precious memories and find a greater connection to each other, year after year.
- Updated concept art has been shown, giving the exterior of the new cabins a slightly more rustic feel than the previous art did.
- Members, discover your own private, contemporary One-Bedroom Cabin, a new Disney Vacation Club accommodation type that sleeps up to six Guests, and merges modern comforts with outdoor living at the beloved Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
- Your family can stay immersed in 750 acres of lush cypress and pine woodlands and enjoy canoeing, horseback trail rides, and fireside sing-a-longs, all just a short boat ride away from the Magic Kingdom.
- These plans would see the current accommodations replaced with more than 350 new cabins.
- The updated cabins will not only utilize the footprint of the former abodes but will also include energy-efficient features, making them more environmentally friendly.
