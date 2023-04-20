The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort to Build Updated Cabins, Become Disney Vacation Club Resort

For years, The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort have provided Walt Disney World guests with unique accommodations for their vacations. Now, Disney has announced plans to replace the current cabins with new ones to create a new Disney Vacation Club property.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club has proposed plans to refresh the iconic Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness.

These plans would see the current accommodations replaced with more than 350 new cabins.

The updated cabins will not only utilize the footprint of the former abodes but will also include energy-efficient features, making them more environmentally friendly.

According to DVC, “Design concepts offer a fresh take on the current cabin experience and are inspired by the resort’s idyllic setting, while also paying homage to the resort’s unique culture and heritage through the magic of Disney storytelling.”

Each stand-alone cabin will sleep up to six adults and include a bedroom, bathroom, living room, full kitchen, and a private patio.

A select number of the new cabins will also be dog friendly.

As mentioned, the new cabins would become a DVC property.

However, Disney notes,”As with all Disney Vacation Club resorts, the proposed cabins will continue to be open for reservations to all guests, including those who are not Disney Vacation Club Members, based on availability.”

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – A Disney Vacation Club Resort is currently projected to open in 2024.

This would mark the 17th DVC resort.

Meanwhile, the updated cabins are part of a larger evolution of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Recently, Trail’s End Restaurant closed for a transformation into a quick service marketplace

Other resort proposals include pool and walking trail enhancements.

What They’re Saying: