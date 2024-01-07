What Should Replace The NBA Experience?

The emptiness of the NBA Experience at Disney Springs is depressing on a multitude of levels. To recap: Disney took the existing DisneyQuest building and completely demolished it. They then rebuilt the building, put in a basketball-themed DisneyQuest, and never reopened after COVID. This huge piece of Disney Springs real estate is just…empty (sans City Works Eatery & Brew House taking space on the bottom floor). It’s sad to see such a massive construction project go the way of the do-do so quickly, especially considering that an updated DisneyQuest would’ve been very on trend. In the spirit of giving, let’s consider some new ideas of what to do with the space to make it functional and fun.

Boutique Hotel – Hear me out: No windows or balconies has precedent…mind you, Starcruiser precedent that has already closed, but still! Bring the theming of Disney Springs’ West Side into a unique hotel location, allowing for the fictional 1950 Springs Centennial Expo to have an on-site hotel. Think mid-century modern futurism, a moody lobby with a bar, and an indoor pool. There is reason to believe a hotel geared towards more adults than families could work on property, especially in a boutique setting. It would be a great place to house those going to see La Nouba or shows at the House of Blues. The more I type, the more I like.

Indoor Mini Golf – I vividly remember staying at the Disney Springs Area DoubleTree Hotel when I was younger and running into a rainy day. We received an in-room phone call from the "Disney desk" downstairs offering a deal on DisneyQuest tickets to still take advantage of fun with bad weather. The two mini golf courses on property don't have the benefit of weather protection, so why not dive into the world of indoor mini golf? You could utilize the space for multiple courses, allowing a larger capacity. Waiting for your tee time would be simple, with all of Disney Springs to peruse whilst waiting for a text to return. And, with the indoor space, the possibilities of effects and themes are endless. Heck, they could cycle through depending on new releases. Imagine an Elemental course that, after a year or two, could turn into Zootopia .

– I vividly remember staying at the Disney Springs Area DoubleTree Hotel when I was younger and running into a rainy day. We received an in-room phone call from the “Disney desk” downstairs offering a deal on DisneyQuest tickets to still take advantage of fun with bad weather. The two mini golf courses on property don’t have the benefit of weather protection, so why not dive into the world of indoor mini golf? You could utilize the space for multiple courses, allowing a larger capacity. Waiting for your tee time would be simple, with all of Disney Springs to peruse whilst waiting for a text to return. And, with the indoor space, the possibilities of effects and themes are endless. Heck, they could cycle through depending on new releases. Imagine an course that, after a year or two, could turn into . Pleasure Island Returns – I mourn Pleasure Island everyday of my life. A world without Comedy Warehouse is a world that doesn’t feel right. So, make Pleasure Island into a solitary space. Each floor gets its own theme based on nostalgic former clubs (8-Trax, Adventuer’s Club, Mannequins, etc.), but the cover includes the entire space, allowing guests to experience the entire complex. The nightly countdown to New Year’s Eve could still happen, with the lobby area projecting a fireworks display on the ceiling. With this location also being enclosed, the worry of clubgoers mixing with other guests could dissipate. The Boardwalk still has on-property clubs, so bringing Pleasure Island back in a new way would still fit within 2024’s Walt Disney World

Pleasure Island Returns – I mourn Pleasure Island everyday of my life. A world without Comedy Warehouse is a world that doesn't feel right. So, make Pleasure Island into a solitary space. Each floor gets its own theme based on nostalgic former clubs (8-Trax, Adventuer's Club, Mannequins, etc.), but the cover includes the entire space, allowing guests to experience the entire complex. The nightly countdown to New Year's Eve could still happen, with the lobby area projecting a fireworks display on the ceiling. With this location also being enclosed, the worry of clubgoers mixing with other guests could dissipate. The Boardwalk still has on-property clubs, so bringing Pleasure Island back in a new way would still fit within 2024's Walt Disney World