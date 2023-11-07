Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food and Wine Classic Announces First Charitable Beneficiary

The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food and Wine Classic has announced their inaugural charity partner for the 14th annual event.
What’s Happening:
- For the first time, The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food and Wine Classic has partnered with the Friends of Fisher House as their inaugural charity beneficiary for the event.
- Taking place on November 10th and 11th, this charitable partnership debut will have the Friends of Fisher House receiving a charitable donation at the end of the Veterans Day Weekend event.
- The donation will be made up of proceeds from festival merchandise, raffle tickets, and more.
- Friends of Fisher House benefits the Orlando Fisher House at the Orlando VA Medical Center. They provide free accommodations and resources for military families whose loved ones are receiving treatment.
- The organization will be prominently featured at the event, allowing the thousands of attendees to find out more information about this wonderful cause.
- The Orlando Fisher House is one of 95 comfort homes across the United States built by the Fisher House Foundation.
- Check out the menu, experiences, and ticket information for this year’s event.
What They’re Saying:
- "We are honored to be the inaugural charitable partner of the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food and Wine Classic. As an organization passionate about our cause and composed of many veterans, the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin is a natural fit with Friends of Fisher House Orlando. We can all work together to make a difference in the lives of veterans here in our Central Florida community." – John Karkovice, Secretary of the Board of Directors, Friends of Fisher House Orlando