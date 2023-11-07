Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food and Wine Classic Announces First Charitable Beneficiary

The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food and Wine Classic has announced their inaugural charity partner for the 14th annual event.

What’s Happening:

For the first time, The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food and Wine Classic has partnered with the Friends of Fisher House as their inaugural charity beneficiary for the event.

Taking place on November 10th and 11th, this charitable partnership debut will have the Friends of Fisher House receiving a charitable donation at the end of the Veterans Day Weekend event.

The donation will be made up of proceeds from festival merchandise, raffle tickets, and more.

Friends of Fisher House benefits the Orlando Fisher House at the Orlando VA Medical Center. They provide free accommodations and resources for military families whose loved ones are receiving treatment.

The organization will be prominently featured at the event, allowing the thousands of attendees to find out more information about this wonderful cause.

The Orlando Fisher House is one of 95 comfort homes across the United States built by the Fisher House Foundation.

Check out the menu, experiences, and ticket information for this year’s event.

