Disneyland Paris Previews New Song From Their Symphony of Colours

A musical preview has just been released from Disneyland Paris’ upcoming Symphony of Colours.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Paris’ newest celebration, Symphony of Colours, has debuted a preview of their new song.
  • “The Future’s Starting Right Now” continues the resort’s tradition of high-energy original music.

  • The song will likely be a part of the new show “A Million Splashes of Colour”, just as “Ready for the Ride” was a part of the 30th Anniversary show.
  • “A Million Splashes of Colour” officially debuts on February 10th, with the Symphony of Colours decorations being added to the park on February 4th.
  • Also a part of the new celebration is the Disney Electrical Sky Parade, which debuted last night.

