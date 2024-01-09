Disneyland Paris Previews New Song From Their Symphony of Colours

A musical preview has just been released from Disneyland Paris’ upcoming Symphony of Colours.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris’ newest celebration, Symphony of Colours, has debuted a preview of their new song.
- “The Future’s Starting Right Now” continues the resort’s tradition of high-energy original music.
- The song will likely be a part of the new show “A Million Splashes of Colour”, just as “Ready for the Ride” was a part of the 30th Anniversary show.
- “A Million Splashes of Colour” officially debuts on February 10th, with the Symphony of Colours decorations being added to the park on February 4th.
- Also a part of the new celebration is the Disney Electrical Sky Parade, which debuted last night.