The Edison Reveals Early 2024 Shaken & Stirred Series Offerings

Guests can now get their spot for a number of different sessions as part of The Edison’s popular Shaken & Stirred series in early 2024.
What’s Happening:
- The Edison, located in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, has announced a few weeks’ worth of their popular Shaken & Stirred series for the first part of 2024.
- The Saturday Shaken & Stirred series is a journey of flavors, with each class an intimate, hands-on experience guided by a private bartender. It gives guests the chance to explore the world of high-quality spirits and uncover the secrets of expertly crafted cocktails, while enjoying tastings and a light lunch.
- Classes are designed for both novices and enthusiasts, offering a perfect blend of education and fun. Elevate your mixology skills by learning about ingredients, recipes, and techniques.
- The Edison welcomes 10 participants per class, and they highly recommend to reserve your spot now if you’re interested. Their announced lineup so far:
- COCKTAIL CLASSES
- • January 13: Bourbon and American Whiskeys
- • January 27: Mixology 101; Building off the Basics
- • February 10: Building the Home Cocktail Bar
- • February 24: Tiki, Rum and Midcentury Libations
- • March 9: Tequila and Distilled Agave Spirits
- • March 23: Pre-Prohibition Era Cocktails
- Tickets for the events are $100 per person, with each session taking place on the above dates at 1:00 PM. More information can be found here.
- Set in an old-world power plant designed to signal a new future, The Edison has meticulously cultivated a sense of vintage flair. Seven themed spaces bring elements of Gothic, Industrial, Art Nouveau, Art Deco and Expressionism to life. Spectacular nostalgia abounds in every detail. Grab a seat and slip into the past.
- For a more detailed look at the experience that Shaken & Stirred series offers, take a look at our very own Mike Mack’s fun afternoon at The Edison at one of these special events. You can check out that photo-filled post here.
