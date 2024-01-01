The Edison Reveals Early 2024 Shaken & Stirred Series Offerings

Guests can now get their spot for a number of different sessions as part of The Edison’s popular Shaken & Stirred series in early 2024.

What’s Happening:

The Edison, located in Disney Springs Walt Disney World

The Saturday Shaken & Stirred series is a journey of flavors, with each class an intimate, hands-on experience guided by a private bartender. It gives guests the chance to explore the world of high-quality spirits and uncover the secrets of expertly crafted cocktails, while enjoying tastings and a light lunch.

Classes are designed for both novices and enthusiasts, offering a perfect blend of education and fun. Elevate your mixology skills by learning about ingredients, recipes, and techniques.

The Edison welcomes 10 participants per class, and they highly recommend to reserve your spot now

COCKTAIL CLASSES • January 13: Bourbon and American Whiskeys • January 27: Mixology 101; Building off the Basics • February 10: Building the Home Cocktail Bar • February 24: Tiki, Rum and Midcentury Libations • March 9: Tequila and Distilled Agave Spirits • March 23: Pre-Prohibition Era Cocktails

Tickets here

Set in an old-world power plant designed to signal a new future, The Edison has meticulously cultivated a sense of vintage flair. Seven themed spaces bring elements of Gothic, Industrial, Art Nouveau, Art Deco and Expressionism to life. Spectacular nostalgia abounds in every detail. Grab a seat and slip into the past.

For a more detailed look at the experience that Shaken & Stirred series offers, take a look at our very own Mike Mack’s fun afternoon at The Edison at one of these special events. You can check out that photo-filled post here.