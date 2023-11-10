A Trio of Heroes Debut At Disneyland’s Avengers Campus

The greatest trio across multiple galaxies has landed at Avengers Campus in honor of the release of The Marvels.

What’s Happening:

Announced today for a limited time

Monica Rambeau, Carol Danvers, and Kamala Khan will be making a “high-spirited entrance” into the Campus, exciting and inspiring guests.

Along with the heroes, guests will be able to use the Cosmic Entanglement Disney PhotoPass Lens, available when purchasing Genie+ in the park.

Also, guests can take part in a new PhotoPass Magic Shot with one of the many “flerkittens” from The Marvels .

. You never know who will stop by the Avengers Campus and for how long, so make sure to check out this new out-of-this-world fun at Disney California Adventure

Check out photos from their debut here.

The Marvels is now in theaters.