A Trio of Heroes Debut At Disneyland’s Avengers Campus

The greatest trio across multiple galaxies has landed at Avengers Campus in honor of the release of The Marvels.

What’s Happening:

  • Announced today for a limited time, guests will be able to meet some new and returning heroes at the Avengers Campus.
  • Monica Rambeau, Carol Danvers, and Kamala Khan will be making a “high-spirited entrance” into the Campus, exciting and inspiring guests.
  • Along with the heroes, guests will be able to use the Cosmic Entanglement Disney PhotoPass Lens, available when purchasing Genie+ in the park.
  • Also, guests can take part in a new PhotoPass Magic Shot with one of the many “flerkittens” from The Marvels.
  • You never know who will stop by the Avengers Campus and for how long, so make sure to check out this new out-of-this-world fun at Disney California Adventure soon.
  • Check out photos from their debut here.
  • The Marvels is now in theaters.
