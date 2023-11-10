A Trio of Heroes Debut At Disneyland’s Avengers Campus

The greatest trio across multiple galaxies has landed at Avengers Campus in honor of the release of The Marvels.
What’s Happening:
- Announced today for a limited time, guests will be able to meet some new and returning heroes at the Avengers Campus.
- Monica Rambeau, Carol Danvers, and Kamala Khan will be making a “high-spirited entrance” into the Campus, exciting and inspiring guests.
- Along with the heroes, guests will be able to use the Cosmic Entanglement Disney PhotoPass Lens, available when purchasing Genie+ in the park.
- Also, guests can take part in a new PhotoPass Magic Shot with one of the many “flerkittens” from The Marvels.
- You never know who will stop by the Avengers Campus and for how long, so make sure to check out this new out-of-this-world fun at Disney California Adventure soon.
- Check out photos from their debut here.
- The Marvels is now in theaters.
