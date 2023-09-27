Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Update at Disneyland

We’re now four months into the transformation of Splash Mountain at Disneyland into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Let’s take a look at the latest construction progress.

Scaffolding continues to engulf the structure as it undergoes its transformation.

Work is also taking place on the queue barn, which may be painted in a new color scheme similar to what the Magic Kingdom’s version has received.

The Briar Patch gift shop remains open, however depictions of Brer Rabbit, Brer Fox and Brer Bear were recently removed

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Additionally, it was announced that talented voices from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

We learned a lot more details about Tiana's Bayou Adventure from a media event in New Orleans, including details on the attraction's music, animatronic characters, and more.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World