Photos: Brer Rabbit, Bear and Fox Art Replaced by Non-Brer Bears and Owl Inside The Briar Patch Gift Shop at Disneyland

The Brers have been removed from The Briar Patch, as the Critter Country gift shop gains some new, non-Splash Mountain related decor.

  • Splash Mountain closed on May 30th at Disneyland Park to undergo its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
  • However, the neighboring Briar Patch gift shop has remained open ever since, and up until this week, still had Splash Mountain related decor.
  • Depictions of Brer Rabbit, Brer Fox and Brer Bear have been removed from inside The Briar Patch gift shop and replaced by an owl and two (non-Brer) bears.

  • Brer Rabbit remains on exterior signage of The Briar Patch, for now. However, with the retheme of the attraction, this store is bound to receive a new name at some point.

  • Let’s also take a brief look at construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which has seen the top of the former Splash Mountain removed.

