Photos: Brer Rabbit, Bear and Fox Art Replaced by Non-Brer Bears and Owl Inside The Briar Patch Gift Shop at Disneyland

- Splash Mountain closed on May 30th at Disneyland Park to undergo its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
- However, the neighboring Briar Patch gift shop has remained open ever since, and up until this week, still had Splash Mountain related decor.
- Depictions of Brer Rabbit, Brer Fox and Brer Bear have been removed from inside The Briar Patch gift shop and replaced by an owl and two (non-Brer) bears.
- Brer Rabbit remains on exterior signage of The Briar Patch, for now. However, with the retheme of the attraction, this store is bound to receive a new name at some point.
- Let’s also take a brief look at construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which has seen the top of the former Splash Mountain removed.
- We learned a lot more details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from a media event in New Orleans, including details on the attraction’s music, animatronic characters, and more. Check out our full post for more details, as well as a Q&A with some of the Imagineers working on the attraction.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
