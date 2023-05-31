On May 30th Disneyland Guests Took One Last Ride On Splash Mountain

Yesterday, May 30, was the final day for Splash Mountain at Disneyland before it is transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. We were able to capture some photos of the final day.

What's Happening:

May 30 was the final day for guests to ride Splash Mountain at Disneyland before it is transformed into the Princess and the Frog inspired attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Guests waited in long lines to ride the attraction as we know it one last time.

The attraction will not be torn down but will undergo a complete re-theming that will open in late 2024.

Alongside the new ride, fans of Princess Tiana can enjoy a new restaurant that will be coming to Disneyland called Tiana’s Palace.

If you missed the chance for a last ride in person, you can check out our daytime and nighttime POV videos of the attraction below: