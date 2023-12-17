Tokyo Disney Resort Reveals Exciting Line-Up of New and Returning Events for 2024

2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the Tokyo Disney Resort, as in addition to the long-awaited opening of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea, a number of new and returning special events will be taking place throughout the year.

“Dreaming of Fantasy Springs”

April 9th – June 30th, 2024 at Tokyo DisneySea

Beginning April 9th, prior to the grand opening of Fantasy Springs, Tokyo DisneySea will present “Dreaming of Fantasy Springs.” Featuring a harbor greeting, decorations, merchandise and menus all themed to the special event, “Dreaming of Fantasy Springs” will allow guests to imagine and gain a better grasp of the world of Fantasy Springs. Guests will be able to expand their imagination and begin dreaming of what kind of magical world awaits them at Fantasy Springs.

Fantasy Springs itself is set to officially open on June 6th, 2024. Learn more about the eighth themed port at Tokyo DisneySea here

“Disney Pal-Palooza” Second Event

April 9th – June 30th, 2024 at Tokyo Disneyland

“Disney Pal-Palooza,” which begins on January 10th, 2024, will feature its second special event in the series starting April 9th. This special event series is all about having a blast with your “pals” in the park in a party-like, “palooza,” environment.

In the second event of the series, the event will focus on another Disney character and present a different world of fun and excitement.

The first “Disney Pal-Palooza” is the Minnie’s Funderland event, which takes place from January 10th – March 19th, 2024.

“Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!”

April 9th – July 31st, 2024 at Tokyo Disneyland

The Space Mountain attraction, which has been a favorite of guests since the grand opening of Tokyo Disneyland in 1983, will be completely transformed and reopen in 2027. Guests can journey into space one last time with the current version of Space Mountain during this special event.

Learn more about “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!” here

Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival

April 1st – June 30th, 2024 at Tokyo DisneySea

Themed to traveling the world through cuisine, the Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival will feature creatively designed special courses, set meals and snacks that can be enjoyed on the go as well as delicious beverages for all ages.

The Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival is inspired by the different ports of Tokyo DisneySea, including Fantasy Springs.

In addition to themed food from around the world, the event will also provide opportunities for guests to discover and learn facts about the cuisine offered, enhancing their culinary journey around the world.