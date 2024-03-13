Patina Restaurant Group Confirms Closing Date for Tortilla Jo’s

Disneyland guests have just a few more weeks to eat at Tortilla Jo’s when visiting Downtown Disney. We learned of the restaurant’s closing some time ago but now it has been confirmed that it will, in fact, be closing its doors on April 7.

Patina Restaurant Group has confirmed that Tortilla Jo’s will be closing on April 7.

Reservations can be made up until April 7 and can be booked on the Disneyland app, subject to availability.

Walk-in dining will also be available through the final day of service.

Tortilla Jo’s allows guests the chance to savor authentic south-of-the-border specialties in a vibrant setting in the heart of the Downtown Disney District.

Downtown Disney will continue to offer Mexican food at the new Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita

The three locations will serve Mexican cuisine from Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, offering guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan’s homeland.

Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita are scheduled to open in spring 2024.

What they’re saying: