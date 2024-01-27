Tortilla Jo’s to Celebrate Their Final Valentine’s Day Season with Special Menu Offerings

Ahead of the restaurant closing its doors permanently in March, Tortilla Jo’s in Downtown Disney will celebrate its last Valentine’s Day with some special menu offerings.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate with the ones you love all month long at Tortilla Jo’s. Share a laugh, create lasting memories, and cherish each moment with those who hold a special place in your heart.
- Stop by between January 26th and February 29th for specials perfect for enjoying with those you love most.
- And when you visit February 9th through February 14th, you and your loved one can have our Valentine’s Day 3-Course Dinner.
- Reserve your table now and treat your loved ones to an evening of culinary delight and heartfelt connections.
- Tortilla Jo’s will be closing its doors permanently on March 31st, while the neighboring Taqueria by Tortilla Jo’s will stay open until April 13th.
- Downtown Disney will continue to offer Mexican food at the new Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita restaurants, all operated by Tortilla Jo’s operator, Patina Restaurant Group.
Menu Specials
Available January 26th–February 29th
- Tacos Enamorados – three tacos filled with New York steak, white Mexican shrimp, queso chihuahua, avocado, pico de gallo, salsa enamoradita
- Cupid's Corazon for Two – AsomBroso La Rosa tequila, pomegranate liqueur, organic margarita mix, cranberry juice garnished with sugar rim, marshmallows, candy hearts
Valentine’s Day 3-Course Dinner
Available February 9th–14th
STARTER
Deconstructed Mexican Street Corn – grilled corn, salsa matcha, cilantro lime aioli, cotija cheese
OR
Taquitos de Papas – potato tacos, cabbage slaw, Mexican crema, queso fresco
ENTRÉE
3 Tacos Enamorados
DESSERT
Oreo Cookie Cheesecake
Oreo crusted cheesecake drizzled with chocolate sauce
OR
New York Cheesecake
graham cracker crusted cheesecake served with berry coulis
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com