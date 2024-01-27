Tortilla Jo’s to Celebrate Their Final Valentine’s Day Season with Special Menu Offerings

Ahead of the restaurant closing its doors permanently in March, Tortilla Jo’s in Downtown Disney will celebrate its last Valentine’s Day with some special menu offerings.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate with the ones you love all month long at Tortilla Jo’s. Share a laugh, create lasting memories, and cherish each moment with those who hold a special place in your heart.

Stop by between January 26th and February 29th for specials perfect for enjoying with those you love most.

And when you visit February 9th through February 14th, you and your loved one can have our Valentine’s Day 3-Course Dinner.

Tortilla Jo’s will be closing its doors permanently

Downtown Disney will continue to offer Mexican food at the new Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita

Menu Specials

Available January 26th–February 29th

Tacos Enamorados – three tacos filled with New York steak, white Mexican shrimp, queso chihuahua, avocado, pico de gallo, salsa enamoradita

– three tacos filled with New York steak, white Mexican shrimp, queso chihuahua, avocado, pico de gallo, salsa enamoradita Cupid's Corazon for Two – AsomBroso La Rosa tequila, pomegranate liqueur, organic margarita mix, cranberry juice garnished with sugar rim, marshmallows, candy hearts

Valentine’s Day 3-Course Dinner

Available February 9th–14th

STARTER

Deconstructed Mexican Street Corn – grilled corn, salsa matcha, cilantro lime aioli, cotija cheese

OR

Taquitos de Papas – potato tacos, cabbage slaw, Mexican crema, queso fresco

ENTRÉE

3 Tacos Enamorados

DESSERT

Oreo Cookie Cheesecake

Oreo crusted cheesecake drizzled with chocolate sauce

OR

New York Cheesecake

graham cracker crusted cheesecake served with berry coulis