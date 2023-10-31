Photos: Pumpkin Decorating Takes Center Stage At Typhoon Lagoon Halloween Festivities

As part of the Halloween festivities at the Walt Disney World Resort, Typhoon Lagoon got in on the spooky fun with several activities that took place throughout the day at the Walt Disney World Water Park.

Traditional Trick or Treating took place in the park’s main entry area, and a DJ dance party took place at the clock tower near the titular Typhoon Lagoon wave pool. Near Crush and Gusher, guests could partake in some Villains Trivia or Spooktacular Bingo. The activities were more on par with what could be found at the Disney Resorts, and substantially more subdued than those found at the theme parks, like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

One of the festive activities was a cast member-decorated pumpkin showcase. Once relegated to backstage areas and a handful of Walt Disney World hotels, Cast Member decorated pumpkins have been put on display at Typhoon Lagoon for guests to see and pick their favorite.

The highly decorated pumpkins feature designs based on some favorite films from Pixar Animation Studios, including Wall-E, Up, Monsters Inc., Coco and The Incredibles.

While Halloween has been celebrated today at Typhoon Lagoon, it is important to note that this park will be closing once again for refurbishment in just a matter of days as Blizzard Beach reopens. Future holidays, like Thanksgiving and the thematically appropriate winter holidays, can be celebrated after that water park reopens on November 6th, the same day that Typhoon Lagoon closes once again.