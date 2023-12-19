Universal Orlando Claps Back at Walt Disney World’s “Good To Go Days”

After yesterday’s announcement of “Good to Go Days” for Disney annual passholders, Universal Studios is clapping back on Twitter.
What’s Happening:
- “Good to Go Days” were recently announced for Walt Disney World Resort, allowing passholders special dates where no reservation is needed.
- This new reservation-less plan is the first step in, hopefully, returning to a pre-pandemic Walt Disney World experience without reservations for guests.
- However, Universal Orlando made sure to add their two cents to the conversation by highlighting their own no-reservation system.
- Universal Orlando has just announced their new passholder benefits for 2024.