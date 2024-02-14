Photos: Updated Construction Walls Herald a Summer 2024 Opening for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom

Yesterday, Walt Disney World announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will officially open this summer at the Magic Kingdom. So today, we took a trip to the park to check out the updated construction walls.

A variety of new artwork has been added to the construction walls surrounding the attraction advertising a Summer 2024 opening. Guests are even invited to pose with the backdrop seen above.

Fans familiar with the former attraction will surely notice the transformation from a dry, barren, Briar Patch, into a very lush and green hillside that seems to get greener every week.

Around the side of the attraction near the former Briar Patch gift shop, many of the thorns remain, along with the previous color scheme of the rock work.

The entrance to the Walt Disney World Railroad has been moved to the other side of the station to accommodate ongoing construction.

Meanwhile, testing of the logs has been occurring during operating hours, although the flume was dry when we visited.

In addition to the announcement of the opening season, some new images were revealed including a showcase of one of the incredible new Tiana audio animatronics. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will debut at Walt Disney World this summer followed by the Disneyland version later this year.