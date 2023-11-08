Video: Frozen Holiday Surprise Brings Festive Fun to Magic Kingdom

The holiday season is here and Walt Disney World has some new offerings this year, including the new “Frozen Holiday Surprise” stage show at Magic Kingdom.

We got out to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom tonight to check out the debut of “Frozen Holiday Surprise.”

The new show is here to entertain guests for the holiday season as some of their favorite characters from Disney’s Frozen take the stage in front of Cinderella Castle.

take the stage in front of Cinderella Castle. Watch the new show below:

About Frozen Holiday Surprise:

Join in the celebration of the new “Frozen Holiday Surprise” as Olaf and more than 100 of his Snowgie siblings decorate Cinderella Castle with festive touches.

Appearing live on stage in new holiday looks, Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff each bring something special to the gathering. Festivities culminate as Elsa adds sparkling finishing touches, transforming Cinderella Castle into a shimmering crystallized palace – a look that will remain throughout the evening.

Bringing this spectacle to life is no small feat, as lighting designers, video technicians, composers and even a full orchestra worked together to create this new holiday magic.

“Frozen Holiday Surprise” will occur nightly throughout the holiday season.

Also, families and kids of all ages can enjoy the most wonderful time of the year at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party