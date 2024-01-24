Video: The Lou-Ray Jazz Club at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite 2024

Disneyland is known for having amazing entertainment, so you know that they will bring out some incredible performers for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite 2024. We were able to see the talented artists at the Lou-Ray Jazz Club at this special event.

What's Happening:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite 2024 has begun and is a separate ticketed event.

If you are planning on going, hopefully you've already purchased your tickets since all nights are sold out.

We were able to see some of the amazing talent that can be found at this event, and that includes the performers at Lou-Ray Jazz Club, located near the Rivers of America.

Check out the video below.

Remaining Dates:

January 25, 30

February 1, 6, 8, 12, 14

