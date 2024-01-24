Video: The Lou-Ray Jazz Club at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite 2024

Disneyland is known for having amazing entertainment, so you know that they will bring out some incredible performers for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite 2024. We were able to see the talented artists at the Lou-Ray Jazz Club at this special event.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite 2024 has begun and is a separate ticketed event.
- If you are planning on going, hopefully you've already purchased your tickets since all nights are sold out.
- We were able to see some of the amazing talent that can be found at this event, and that includes the performers at Lou-Ray Jazz Club, located near the Rivers of America.
- Check out the video below.
Remaining Dates:
- January 25, 30
- February 1, 6, 8, 12, 14
