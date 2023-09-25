Grand Opening of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel To Be Live Streamed, New Peeks Inside Revealed

This Thursday, September 28th, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will officially open, and if you can’t make it out to see them just yet, Disney will be hosting a live stream of the Grand Opening Ceremony.
What’s Happening:
- The Villas at Disneyland Hotel celebrates the magic of creativity and storytelling like never before through contemporary designs and carefully curated pieces inspired by Disney Legends.
- The Grand Opening Ceremony of the second DVC property at the Disneyland Resort will be live streamed on Thursday September 28th at 10:30 a.m. PDT/1:30 p.m. EDT. You can access the live-stream here.
- Additionally, a new video has been released, offering up some new glimpses into the new tower.
- The video shows off the colorful exterior of the tower, the lobby, as well as some touches inspired by Walt Disney and the “golden era of animation” – including the Steamboat Willie splash pad and new Palette Pool.
- We also get a look at the full mural created exclusively for the tower by Lorelay Bové, associate production designer on Encanto.
- This one-of-a-kind mural is full of hidden Mickeys and scenes from some of your favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films.
- During the opening weekend, a mosaic of Sleeping Beauty Castle made up of family photos from Disney Vacation Club Members across the globe will be on display.
- Watch the video featuring Bill Diercksen (Senior Vice President & General Manager, Disney Vacation Club) and Anne Miller (Principal Interior Designer, Walt Disney Imagineering) below:
More About The Villas at Disneyland Hotel:
- The new tower will feature over 340 rooms, welcoming guests to a variety of themed accommodations, such as duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and multi-level grand villas.
- Each room will include just-like-home amenities and modern décor inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios classics like The Jungle Book, Sleeping Beauty, The Princess and the Frog, Fantasia and more.
- The newly imagined duo studio will bring the story of The Jungle Book to life. Perfect for two guests, this cozy retreat features a split bathroom with themed tile accents, and a queen-size bed that conveniently tucks into the wall to reveal a sofa when not in use.
- The deluxe studios will celebrate the stories of Sleeping Beauty or The Princess and the Frog. Deluxe studios will include a kitchenette, split bathroom, and two queen-size beds to sleep up to four guests.
- One and two-bedroom villas offer roomier accommodations for larger families, sleeping up to five and nine guests, respectively. The villas include a full-size kitchen and living areas with comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, complete with a story-themed mural above, inspired by The Princess and the Frog or Fantasia. The comfort continues into the main bedroom, which includes a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double vanities, a soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural, and a spa-like shower.
- The three-bedroom grand villas feature multi-level accommodations, sleeping up to 12 guests. On the first floor, families can enjoy a full-size kitchen, large dining area, and a double-sided fireplace connecting the living area to a private outdoor balcony. The first floor is also home to the primary suite, inspired by Bambi. Guests will discover more magic as they venture up a spiral staircase to discover a full-size washer and dryer and two themed bedrooms. One bedroom is inspired by Frozen and one by Moana, each with two queen-size beds and en-suite bathrooms.
- For more information on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel visit TheVillasAtDisneylandHotel.com.
