Disneyland Resort Shares Another Look at “Steamboat Willie” Splash Pad Coming to The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

When The Villas at Disneyland Hotel opens this fall, a new pool area will debut as well. This includes a fun “Steamboat Willie”-inspired splash pad — which the Disney Parks Blog has shared another look at.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort has shared concept art highlighting the “Steamboat Willie” Splash Pad coming to The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.

In addition to the still art, the Parks Blog released an animated version, showing off some of the water features.

This splash pad will be part of the Palette Pool, which will also include the Palm Breeze Bar.

These new features will open with the new Disney Vacation Club resort The Villas at Disneyland Hotel on September 28th.











About the Villas at Disneyland Hotel: