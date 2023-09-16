Walt Disney World Celebrates Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with Music, Merchandise and More

Walt Disney World began their Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month celebration today with some music, merchandise and more, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Several Latin and Hispanic artists will perform as part of the Eat to the Beat Concert Series at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival and Walt Disney World will live stream the performance of renowned Latin American band Bacilos on September 18 at 6:45 p.m. ET.
- The stream will be found on the Disney World Latino Facebook page and @DisneyWorld.Latino Instagram account.
- Magical Disney PhotoPass opportunities will also be available as part of the celebration, including Magic Shots and Disney PhotoPass Lenses featuring friends from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto and Disney/Pixar’s Coco.
- Guests will also find the newly installed step-in “Encanto” frame at the entrance of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- And of course, it wouldn’t be a fiesta without some food and souvenirs.
- Guests will find lively new Encanto merchandise at Sir Mickey’s at Magic Kingdom Park as well as other retail locations across the resort.
- And to see all of the festive food and beverage offerings available for the celebration, check out the Foodie Guide.
- You can experience the Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month celebration at Walt Disney World Resort from now through October 15th.
