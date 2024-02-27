Tickets and Resort Stays Now Available for 2025 at Walt Disney World

Theme park tickets and hotel stays for 2025 at the Walt Disney World Resort are now officially on sale!

What’s Happening:

As of today, February 27th, ticket sales and hotel bookings for 2025 at Walt Disney World are now available.

Staying on site at Walt Disney World gives you access to countless returning benefits, and one brand-new one.

Starting with arrivals in 2025, Walt Disney World Disney Resort hotel guests will be able to enjoy complimentary admission Typhoon Lagoon Blizzard Beach

Transportation to and from each hotel couldn’t be any simpler, with a variety of complimentary transportation options—including motor coaches, the Disney Skyliner

Disney Resort hotel guests also get extra time in the theme parks with 30 minutes of early theme park entry.

Plus, guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts or Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts can enjoy extended evening hours at select parks on select nights.

Early theme park entry and extended evening hours require valid admission, a Disney Resort hotel ID and a park reservation, if applicable.

Another benefit is that Disney Resort hotel guests can make dining reservations for their entire stay (up to a 10-night stay) 60 days before the first day of their vacation.

Lastly, in between theme park (and water park) days, hotel guests can check out various recreation and relaxation offerings found across the property.

