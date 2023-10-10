Walt Disney World Annual Pass and Theme Park Parking Prices Increase

On the heels of the announcement of a return to park hopping without time restrictions, comes the announcement of increases in pricing on Walt Disney World annual passes.

What’s Happening:

New sales on all Annual Pass types have updated pricing, as follows: Disney Incredi-Pass $1,449 (plus tax) Disney Sorcerer Pass $999 (plus tax) Disney Pirate Pass o New: $799 (plus tax) Disney Pixie Dust Pass o New: $439 (plus tax)

The price increases $30 – $50 from previous passes based on type. For example, the top tier pass, Disney Incredi-Pass, formerly sold for $1399, with the new price at $1449.

Renewals for the passes are also increasing, as follows: Disney Incredi-Pass $1,229 (plus tax) Disney Sorcerer Pass $849 (plus tax) Disney Pirate Pass: $679 (plus tax) Disney Pixie Dust Pass: $369 (plus tax

Increases are NOT coming at this time to Walt Disney World date-based theme park tickets.

An Annual Pass remains a great value for those looking to enjoy the theme parks throughout the year. For example, a Passholder who visits 12 times a year will pay about $2-4 more per visit. Annual Passholders continue to receive special benefits, from merchandise and Disney Resort hotel deals to exclusive in-park offerings. We also continue to see some of the highest renewal rates in the program’s history.

Along with the rise in Annual Pass prices comes an increase for standard parking at the theme parks, increasing from $25 to $30 per vehicle, and matching other area theme parks.