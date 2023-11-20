Videos: Take an In-Depth Look at World of Frozen’s Merchandise and Food & Beverage Offerings

The creative teams behind World of Frozen put a lot of thought into the creation of the merchandise and food & beverage items of the land, and we had the chance to learn a little more about it all during a recent media event.

First off, we venture into Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles, which is the main merchandise location for the land. Located at the exit of Frozen Ever After, this is the Royal Toymaker’s shop, who made toys for Anna and Elsa when they were kids.

We had the chance to talk with Mary Lam, the director merchandise at Hong Kong Disneyland, about some of the unique items found in the store. In the video below, Mary tells us about the talking Olaf figures, Disney’s partnership with Godiva, the Arendelle Post set-up, and more!

Let’s also take a closer look at the highly detailed interior of Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles, as well as the merchandise featured within.

Heading down the main street of Arendelle, we come across the Golden Crocus Inn, the area’s quick service restaurant. In the video below, Manfred Wong, director of food and beverage at Hong Kong Disneyland, talks in great detail about the Norwegian-inspired menu for the restaurant.

