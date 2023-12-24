Zootopia: Hot Pursuit in Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down After Child is Struck by Ride Vehicle

Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, the new centerpiece attraction of Zootopia Land in Shanghai Disneyland, is down today after an apparent incident involving a child jumping from a ride vehicle and getting hit and dragged by another.

The attraction went down around 11:45 AM local time yesterday.

Shanghai Disneyland issued a statement regarding the temporary closure of the attraction but did not go into specifics: “Zootopia: Hot Pursuit is temporarily out of service until further notice. The other offerings of Zootopia including entertainment, F&B and merchandise will continue to operate as normal. We understand this may impact some guests’ original visit plans, in which case we will provide refunds or exchanges for guests who have purchased park tickets for December 25, 2023 and wish to reschedule their visit to another date. Please contact your original point of purchase for refund or exchange of tickets for Shanghai Disneyland (tickets not redeemed), or contact Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center for other inquiries. The same policy applies to Early Park Entry Pass for December 25, 2023. Policies for Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass holders will be soon available on the resort's Annual Pass Hub. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation, and please follow the resort's official App for latest operational arrangements.”

Based on this statement, it appears guests should plan for the attraction to be closed for the duration of park operations on Monday, December 25.

About Zootopia: Hot Pursuit:

The trackless ride has you follow Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps on a whirlwind chase throughout Zootopia.

The attraction features tangible sets alongside extended screen chase sequences.

Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, and Gazelle all make their audio-animatronic debuts in the new attraction.

Zootopia: Hot Pursuit opened at Shanghai Disneyland on December 20.

