2nd Annual Children’s And Family Emmys – Winners From The Walt Disney Company

Tonight marks the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmys, marking the second year of the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition in 43 years between NATAS and the Television Academy in 2022. Children’s & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years. With more than 3,000 submissions, the competition is now the largest that NATAS oversees.

Last night was the first of the two nights of the Emmys ceremony, focused on the creative arts. You can see the results from last night’s ceremony here. You can also see the list we were updating live throughout the ceremony of the winners from the Walt Disney Company at our post here.

Stay tuned to this page throughout the evening for live updates as the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmys takes place, with winners from the Walt Disney Company.

ANIMATED SPECIAL

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel – “Moon Girl Landing”

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

I Am Groot – Disney+

FICTION SPECIAL

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter – Disney Channel

Raven's Home

YOUNG TEEN SERIES

The Crossover – Disney+

CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN ANIMATED SERIES

Zootopia+ – Disney+

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict – Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society

CHILDREN'S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

The Muppets Mayhem – Disney+