2nd Annual Children’s And Family Creative Arts Emmys Complete Winners List

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the winners of the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards which took place this evening at the historic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and aired live on The Emmys apps.
The Children’s & Family Awards was the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition in 43 years between NATAS and the Television Academy in 2022. Children’s & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years. With more than 3,000 submissions, the competition is now the largest that NATAS oversees.
Tonight’s presentation was produced by NATAS with Lisa Armstrong and Adam Sharp, Executive Producers; Leon Knoles, Director; Dino Shorté and Adam Ruben, Writers; and Brent Stanton and Rachel Schwartz, Children’s & Family Awards Administration.
Presenters included Tamara Almeida (Jane), Ceci Balagot (Monster High: The Movie), Eric Bauza (voice of Bugs Bunny and others), Tantoo Cardinal (Spirit Rangers), Nayah Damasen (Monster High: The Movie), Miia Harris (Monster High: The Movie), Sonia Manzano (Alma’s Way), Ava Louise Murchison (Jane), and Ed Weeks (Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight).
Below you’ll find a complete list of winners from tonight’s ceremony. For a list of winners representing the arms of the Walt Disney Company, check out our post here.
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA
Galactic Catch – Baobab Studios
Writer/Director
David, Kahn
Executive Producers
Larry Cutler, Eric Darnell, Maureen Fan, Kane Lee, Virginia McArthur
VFX Supervisor & Lead Art Director
Scott Mease
Writer
Richie Solomon
Supervising Producer
Gary Gettys
Creative Director
Justin Cooper
Art Director
Yi-Jen Liu
Producer
Lisa Roth
UI/UX Artists
Elena Busarova, Mark Gettys
Artist
Gia Luc
VFX Supervisor
Nathaniel Dirksen
Composer
Rex Darnell
Cinematics Director
Jony Chandra
Production Coordinator
Danica DiLeonardo
Marketing Producers
Mitchell Rusitzky, Alexandra Tinsman
Cinematography Consultant
Ethan Ingle
Project Lead
Dilun Ho
Lead Programmer
Jean Marais
Lead Artist
Ian Stead
CG Supervisor
Hiren Dodhia
Production Coordinator
Geetanjali Thorat
Surfacing Lead
Kajipuram Ravi Kumar
Modeling Lead
Anup Naik
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Nickelodeon Brand Campaign – Nickelodeon
“Quartet,” “Car,” “We Make Fun”
Executive Producer
Sabrina Caluori
Chief Creative Officer
Vincent Aricco
Creative Directors
Erica Ottenberg, Michael Waldron
Senior Producer
Joseph Pappalardo
Producers
Ada Dolan-Zalaznick, Deshon Leek
VP Brand Marketing
Jordan Cardinale
VP Brand Design
Sandy Goijburg
VP Brand Animation
Kurt Hartman
Head of Production
Sara Francis
Project Managers
Teresa Belling, Carly Diesen, Danielle Jotham, Alli Kamm,Cyrus Shelhamer, Christine Sielaff
Art Directors
Giancarlo Barrera, Jane Trieu
Editors
Tim Etienne, Joshua Gross
Graphic Artists
Sara Lee, Wenting Wu
Motion Graphics Designers
Amanda Clark, Ben Gableman, Rob Kohr, Tim Lines, Carlos Miguez, Ishraque Nazmi, Victor Sarria, Hannah Segraves, Jason Willmann
Audio Engineer
Jonathan Bloom
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN'S LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Sesame Street – HBO Max
Writers
Belinda Arredondo, Molly Boylan, Jessica Carleton, Geri Cole, Joe Fallon, Christine Ferraro, Monique D. Hall, Liz Hara, Ron Holsey, Raye Lankford
Head Writer
Ken Scarborough
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Life by Ella – Apple TV+
Executive Producers/Creators
Jeff Hodsden, Tim Pollock
Co-Executive Producer
Vincent Brown
Supervising Producer
Susan Jaffee
Story Editor
Natalie McKearnin
Staff Writers
Hernan Barangan, Alyssa DiMari
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Screenplay by
Cirocco Dunlap
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Lost Ollie – Netflix
Director
Peter Ramsey
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Tiny Chef Show – Nickelodeon
Directors
Rachel Larsen, Chris Tichborne
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Cuphead Show! – Netflix
Directors
Clay Morrow, Adam Paloian
OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
Voice Director
Sam Riegel
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Lost Ollie – Netflix
Lead Composer
Scot Stafford
Composer
Stephen Spies
Music Supervisor
Justine von Winterfeldt
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix
Composers
Kevin Lax, Robert Lydecker
Music Supervisors
Vivian Aguiar-Buff, Alexandra Nickson, Clare Yezerski
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM
"One Sacred Thing" – Jam Van – YouTube Kids
Composer & Lyricist
Brandi Carlile
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A CHILDREN'S
OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
"Finally Free" – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+
Composer & Lyricists
Joshua Bassett, Tova Litvin, Doug Rockwell
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
Production Designer
Sean Jimenez
Art Director
Christopher Whittier
Character Design Lead
Jose Lopez
Supervising Director
Ben Juwono
Animation Lead
Kat Kosmala
Animation Director
Jen Dickinson
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Sweet Tooth – Netflix
Directors of Photography
John Cavill, Dave Garbett, Rob Marsh
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTIPLE
CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Family Reunion – Netflix
Director of Photography
John Simmons, ASC
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA
LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Lost Ollie – Netflix
Editors
Ryan Chan, Debby Germino
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA
LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Nick News – Nickelodeon
Supervising Editor
Scott Tomaino
Lead Editor
Justin Coloma
Editors
Mainak Dhar, Aaron Moles, Nix Lynn Ullrich
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL
ANIMATED PROGRAM
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
Editors
Danielle Altura, Zachary Bulman, Pamela Cabrera, Petrus Gammelgard
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Baymax! – Disney+
Editors
Sarah Reimers, Shannon Stein
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A
LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Are You Afraid of the Dark? – Nickelodeon
Production Mixer
David Hernandez
Supervising Sound Editor
Gord Hillier
Sound Designer
Pat Haskill
Re-Recording Mixers
Dean Giammarco, Bill Sheppard
Music Editor
Julia Graff
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+
Re-Recording Mixers
Fil Brown, Melissa Ellis
Supervising Sound Editor
Heather Olsen, MPSE
Foley Mixer
David Bonilla, MPSE
Foley Artist
John “J” Lampinen
Dialogue Editor
Robbi Smith, MPSE
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
I Am Groot – Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor
Coya Elliott
Re-Recording Mixer
Tony Villaflor
Sound Designer
Kyrsten Mate
Score Supervisor/Supervising Music Editor
Anele Onyekwere
Music Editor
Tom Kramer
Dialogue Editor and ADR Editor
James Spencer
Sound Effects Editor
Malcolm Fife
Foley Artists
Shelley Roden MPSE, John Roesch MPSE
Foley Mixer
Scott Curtis
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING, CAMERA AND TECHNICAL ARTS
Lost Ollie – Netflix
Chief Lighting Technician
Blaine Ackerly
Camera Operators
Brad Creasser, Junichi Hosoi
Digital Imaging Technician
Ryan McGregor
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Jane – Apple TV+
VFX & Animation Executive Producer
Matthew J.R. Bishop
VFX Supervisor/Head of Studio
Terry Bradley
VFX Producer
Teodora Ilie
VFX Animation Director
Trevor Hunter
Online Editor
David Hedley
FX Supervisor
Gustavo Fernandes
Head of Assets
James Wallace
Head of Rigging
Sean Kobus
Tracking and Layout Lead
Krishna Ram
VFX Character Finalling Lead
Pedro Vilas
Compositing Supervisor
Tamara Stone
Lead Compositors
Nial McFadyen, Steve Lowry
Lighting Supervisor
Ryan Smith
Lead Roto
Tarl Lambert
Lead FX Compositor
Stephen Curran
AND
Lost Ollie – Netflix
VFX Supervisor
Hayden Jones
Associate VFX Supervisor
Tania Richard
Executive VFX Producer
Stefan Drury
VFX Producers
Christine Lemon, Jennifer Scheer
CG Supervisor
Christian Waite
Animation Supervisors
Michael Beaulieu, Stafford Lawrence
Lead Compositor
James Moxon
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Best Foot Forward – Apple TV+
Casting Directors
Danielle Aufiero, CSA, Amber Horn, CSA
Associate Casting Director
Steven Tylor O'Connor, CSA
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel
Casting Directors
Tatiana Bull Aaron Drown, Jennifer Trujillo
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/
SCENIC DESIGN
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
Production Designer
Cynthia Charette
Art Director
Nathan Ogilvie
Set Decorator
Amber Haley
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+
Costume Designer
Judianna Makovsky
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+
Hair Department Head
Cassie Russek
Key Hairstylist
Amber Hamilton
Co-Key Hairstylist
Monique Hyman
Hairstylists
Kat Drazen, Stephanie Fenner, Dugg Kirkpatrick, Sean Smith, Linda Traxler, Dawn Turner
Background Supervisor
Raissa Patton
Makeup Department Head
Alexei Dmitriew
Key Makeup Artists
Melissa Meinhart, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst
Makeup Artists
Nicole Amos, Jane Galli, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Michelle Miller, Jon Moore, Mike Ornelaz, Beate Petruccelli, Robin Pritchard, Mark Ross, Matt Sprunger, Cale Thomas, Adam Walls, Samantha Ward
Makeup Artist/Department Coordinator
Amanda Sprunger
Special Effects Designers
Shane Mahan, Lindsay MacGowan
OUTSTANDING PUPPET DESIGN AND STYLING
Sesame Street – HBO Max
Lead Puppet Wranglers
Michelle Hickey, Lara MacLean
Puppet Wrangler
Ben Durocher
Puppet Designers
Rollie Krewson, Sierra Schoening, Jason Weber
Puppet Costumers
Constance Peterson, Kenneth Rainey
Puppet Prop Artists
Tyler Hall, Laura Manns
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+
Stunt Coordinator
Heidi Moneymaker
Co-Stunt Coordinator
Wayne Dalglish
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon
Choreographer
Heather Laura Gray