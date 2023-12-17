2nd Annual Children’s And Family Creative Arts Emmys Complete Winners List

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the winners of the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards which took place this evening at the historic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and aired live on The Emmys apps.

The Children’s & Family Awards was the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition in 43 years between NATAS and the Television Academy in 2022. Children’s & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years. With more than 3,000 submissions, the competition is now the largest that NATAS oversees.

Tonight’s presentation was produced by NATAS with Lisa Armstrong and Adam Sharp, Executive Producers; Leon Knoles, Director; Dino Shorté and Adam Ruben, Writers; and Brent Stanton and Rachel Schwartz, Children’s & Family Awards Administration.

Presenters included Tamara Almeida (Jane), Ceci Balagot (Monster High: The Movie), Eric Bauza (voice of Bugs Bunny and others), Tantoo Cardinal (Spirit Rangers), Nayah Damasen (Monster High: The Movie), Miia Harris (Monster High: The Movie), Sonia Manzano (Alma’s Way), Ava Louise Murchison (Jane), and Ed Weeks (Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight).

Below you’ll find a complete list of winners from tonight’s ceremony. For a list of winners representing the arms of the Walt Disney Company, check out our post here.

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Galactic Catch – Baobab Studios

Writer/Director

David, Kahn

Executive Producers

Larry Cutler, Eric Darnell, Maureen Fan, Kane Lee, Virginia McArthur

VFX Supervisor & Lead Art Director

Scott Mease

Writer

Richie Solomon

Supervising Producer

Gary Gettys

Creative Director

Justin Cooper

Art Director

Yi-Jen Liu

Producer

Lisa Roth

UI/UX Artists

Elena Busarova, Mark Gettys

Artist

Gia Luc

VFX Supervisor

Nathaniel Dirksen

Composer

Rex Darnell

Cinematics Director

Jony Chandra

Production Coordinator

Danica DiLeonardo

Marketing Producers

Mitchell Rusitzky, Alexandra Tinsman

Cinematography Consultant

Ethan Ingle

Project Lead

Dilun Ho

Lead Programmer

Jean Marais

Lead Artist

Ian Stead

CG Supervisor

Hiren Dodhia

Production Coordinator

Geetanjali Thorat

Surfacing Lead

Kajipuram Ravi Kumar

Modeling Lead

Anup Naik

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Nickelodeon Brand Campaign – Nickelodeon

“Quartet,” “Car,” “We Make Fun”

Executive Producer

Sabrina Caluori

Chief Creative Officer

Vincent Aricco

Creative Directors

Erica Ottenberg, Michael Waldron

Senior Producer

Joseph Pappalardo

Producers

Ada Dolan-Zalaznick, Deshon Leek

VP Brand Marketing

Jordan Cardinale

VP Brand Design

Sandy Goijburg

VP Brand Animation

Kurt Hartman

Head of Production

Sara Francis

Project Managers

Teresa Belling, Carly Diesen, Danielle Jotham, Alli Kamm,Cyrus Shelhamer, Christine Sielaff

Art Directors

Giancarlo Barrera, Jane Trieu

Editors

Tim Etienne, Joshua Gross

Graphic Artists

Sara Lee, Wenting Wu

Motion Graphics Designers

Amanda Clark, Ben Gableman, Rob Kohr, Tim Lines, Carlos Miguez, Ishraque Nazmi, Victor Sarria, Hannah Segraves, Jason Willmann

Audio Engineer

Jonathan Bloom

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN'S LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Sesame Street – HBO Max

Writers

Belinda Arredondo, Molly Boylan, Jessica Carleton, Geri Cole, Joe Fallon, Christine Ferraro, Monique D. Hall, Liz Hara, Ron Holsey, Raye Lankford

Head Writer

Ken Scarborough

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Life by Ella – Apple TV+

Executive Producers/Creators

Jeff Hodsden, Tim Pollock

Co-Executive Producer

Vincent Brown

Supervising Producer

Susan Jaffee

Story Editor

Natalie McKearnin

Staff Writers

Hernan Barangan, Alyssa DiMari

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Baymax! – Disney+

Screenplay by

Cirocco Dunlap

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Lost Ollie – Netflix

Director

Peter Ramsey

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Tiny Chef Show – Nickelodeon

Directors

Rachel Larsen, Chris Tichborne

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Cuphead Show! – Netflix

Directors

Clay Morrow, Adam Paloian

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel

Voice Director

Sam Riegel

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Lost Ollie – Netflix

Lead Composer

Scot Stafford

Composer

Stephen Spies

Music Supervisor

Justine von Winterfeldt

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix

Composers

Kevin Lax, Robert Lydecker

Music Supervisors

Vivian Aguiar-Buff, Alexandra Nickson, Clare Yezerski

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

"One Sacred Thing" – Jam Van – YouTube Kids

Composer & Lyricist

Brandi Carlile

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A CHILDREN'S

OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

"Finally Free" – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+

Composer & Lyricists

Joshua Bassett, Tova Litvin, Doug Rockwell

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel

Production Designer

Sean Jimenez

Art Director

Christopher Whittier

Character Design Lead

Jose Lopez

Supervising Director

Ben Juwono

Animation Lead

Kat Kosmala

Animation Director

Jen Dickinson

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Sweet Tooth – Netflix

Directors of Photography

John Cavill, Dave Garbett, Rob Marsh

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTIPLE

CAMERA LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Family Reunion – Netflix

Director of Photography

John Simmons, ASC

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA

LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Lost Ollie – Netflix

Editors

Ryan Chan, Debby Germino

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA

LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Nick News – Nickelodeon

Supervising Editor

Scott Tomaino

Lead Editor

Justin Coloma

Editors

Mainak Dhar, Aaron Moles, Nix Lynn Ullrich

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL

ANIMATED PROGRAM

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+

Editors

Danielle Altura, Zachary Bulman, Pamela Cabrera, Petrus Gammelgard

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Baymax! – Disney+

Editors

Sarah Reimers, Shannon Stein

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A

LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Are You Afraid of the Dark? – Nickelodeon

Production Mixer

David Hernandez

Supervising Sound Editor

Gord Hillier

Sound Designer

Pat Haskill

Re-Recording Mixers

Dean Giammarco, Bill Sheppard

Music Editor

Julia Graff

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney+

Re-Recording Mixers

Fil Brown, Melissa Ellis

Supervising Sound Editor

Heather Olsen, MPSE

Foley Mixer

David Bonilla, MPSE

Foley Artist

John “J” Lampinen

Dialogue Editor

Robbi Smith, MPSE

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

I Am Groot – Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor

Coya Elliott

Re-Recording Mixer

Tony Villaflor

Sound Designer

Kyrsten Mate

Score Supervisor/Supervising Music Editor

Anele Onyekwere

Music Editor

Tom Kramer

Dialogue Editor and ADR Editor

James Spencer

Sound Effects Editor

Malcolm Fife

Foley Artists

Shelley Roden MPSE, John Roesch MPSE

Foley Mixer

Scott Curtis

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING, CAMERA AND TECHNICAL ARTS

Lost Ollie – Netflix

Chief Lighting Technician

Blaine Ackerly

Camera Operators

Brad Creasser, Junichi Hosoi

Digital Imaging Technician

Ryan McGregor

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Jane – Apple TV+

VFX & Animation Executive Producer

Matthew J.R. Bishop

VFX Supervisor/Head of Studio

Terry Bradley

VFX Producer

Teodora Ilie

VFX Animation Director

Trevor Hunter

Online Editor

David Hedley

FX Supervisor

Gustavo Fernandes

Head of Assets

James Wallace

Head of Rigging

Sean Kobus

Tracking and Layout Lead

Krishna Ram

VFX Character Finalling Lead

Pedro Vilas

Compositing Supervisor

Tamara Stone

Lead Compositors

Nial McFadyen, Steve Lowry

Lighting Supervisor

Ryan Smith

Lead Roto

Tarl Lambert

Lead FX Compositor

Stephen Curran

AND

Lost Ollie – Netflix

VFX Supervisor

Hayden Jones

Associate VFX Supervisor

Tania Richard

Executive VFX Producer

Stefan Drury

VFX Producers

Christine Lemon, Jennifer Scheer

CG Supervisor

Christian Waite

Animation Supervisors

Michael Beaulieu, Stafford Lawrence

Lead Compositor

James Moxon

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Best Foot Forward – Apple TV+

Casting Directors

Danielle Aufiero, CSA, Amber Horn, CSA

Associate Casting Director

Steven Tylor O'Connor, CSA

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel

Casting Directors

Tatiana Bull Aaron Drown, Jennifer Trujillo

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/

SCENIC DESIGN

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+

Production Designer

Cynthia Charette

Art Director

Nathan Ogilvie

Set Decorator

Amber Haley

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+

Costume Designer

Judianna Makovsky

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+

Hair Department Head

Cassie Russek

Key Hairstylist

Amber Hamilton

Co-Key Hairstylist

Monique Hyman

Hairstylists

Kat Drazen, Stephanie Fenner, Dugg Kirkpatrick, Sean Smith, Linda Traxler, Dawn Turner

Background Supervisor

Raissa Patton

Makeup Department Head

Alexei Dmitriew

Key Makeup Artists

Melissa Meinhart, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst

Makeup Artists

Nicole Amos, Jane Galli, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Michelle Miller, Jon Moore, Mike Ornelaz, Beate Petruccelli, Robin Pritchard, Mark Ross, Matt Sprunger, Cale Thomas, Adam Walls, Samantha Ward

Makeup Artist/Department Coordinator

Amanda Sprunger

Special Effects Designers

Shane Mahan, Lindsay MacGowan

OUTSTANDING PUPPET DESIGN AND STYLING

Sesame Street – HBO Max

Lead Puppet Wranglers

Michelle Hickey, Lara MacLean

Puppet Wrangler

Ben Durocher

Puppet Designers

Rollie Krewson, Sierra Schoening, Jason Weber

Puppet Costumers

Constance Peterson, Kenneth Rainey

Puppet Prop Artists

Tyler Hall, Laura Manns

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney+

Stunt Coordinator

Heidi Moneymaker

Co-Stunt Coordinator

Wayne Dalglish

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Monster High: The Movie – Nickelodeon

Choreographer

Heather Laura Gray