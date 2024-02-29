Second Round of Presenters Announced for the 96th Oscars on ABC

The second round of presenters for the 96th Oscars ceremony have been announced, including such big names as Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, John Mulaney, and more.
What’s Happening:
- The second round of presenters for the 96th Oscars were announced today by executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.
- The famous performers included in the second announcement include:
- Bad Bunny
- Chris Hemsworth
- Dwayne Johnson
- Michael Keaton
- Regina King
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Kate McKinnon
- Rita Moreno
- John Mulaney
- Catherine O’Hara
- Octavia Spencer
- Ramy Youssef
- Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.
- The list of performers and songs has also been announced for this year’s ceremony.
- The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.
- Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10th, at the new time of 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT.
- The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.