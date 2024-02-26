First Round of Presenters Announced for the 96th Oscars on ABC

The first round of presenters for the 96th Oscars ceremony have been announced, including such big names as Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, and more.

What’s Happening:

The first round of presenters for the 96th Oscars were announced today by executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.

The famous actors announced so far to take the stage include: Mahershala Ali Nicolas Cage Jamie Lee Curtis Brendan Fraser Jessica Lange Matthew McConaughey Lupita Nyong’o Al Pacino Michelle Pfeiffer Ke Huy Quan Sam Rockwell Michelle Yeoh

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

