First Round of Presenters Announced for the 96th Oscars on ABC

The first round of presenters for the 96th Oscars ceremony have been announced, including such big names as Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, and more.
What’s Happening:
- The first round of presenters for the 96th Oscars were announced today by executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.
- The famous actors announced so far to take the stage include:
- Mahershala Ali
- Nicolas Cage
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Brendan Fraser
- Jessica Lange
- Matthew McConaughey
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Al Pacino
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Ke Huy Quan
- Sam Rockwell
- Michelle Yeoh
- The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.
- Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10th, at the new time of 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT.
- The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
More ABC News:
- With season 7 only a few weeks away, a new cast member has been added to the show, with Rick Cosnett joining as a guest star as 9-1-1 arrives on ABC.
- ABC is charging top dollar for ads airing during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.
- Jimmy Kimmel is hinting that he might retire from his late night show once his current contract with ABC is over.