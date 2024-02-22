ABC Closing To Selling Out $2 Million Ad Space During Academy Awards

ABC is charging top dollar for ads airing during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

What’s Happening:

Airing on March 10th, Variety reports

This is a $100 thousand dollar increase from last year’s prices.

While live television viewership and ratings is down across the board, last year’s event was the highest rated since the 2020 telecast.

With cultural touchstones Barbie and Oppenheimer heavily nominated, there’s hope for even higher ratings this year.

Disney has stated that while they aren't currently sold out, they are approaching the benchmark.

