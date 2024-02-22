ABC Closing To Selling Out $2 Million Ad Space During Academy Awards

ABC is charging top dollar for ads airing during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.
What’s Happening:
- Airing on March 10th, Variety reports that ad space for the 96th Academy Awards is being priced between $1.7 million and $2.2 million for a 30-second spot.
- This is a $100 thousand dollar increase from last year’s prices.
- While live television viewership and ratings is down across the board, last year’s event was the highest rated since the 2020 telecast.
- With cultural touchstones Barbie and Oppenheimer heavily nominated, there’s hope for even higher ratings this year.
- Disney has stated that while they aren’t currently sold out, they are approaching the benchmark.
